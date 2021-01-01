*** THREE POEMS *** By Royal W.F. Rhodes *** The Montréal Review, September 2021 *** Disused Church by Harry Cory Wright (Eleven Fine Art Gallery, London) CHURCH VISIT In the ragged stone church

beside the cloud-shawled river

on a long, long summer day

visitors to this box of holiness

could smell beeswax and mold.



Light from beyond penetrates

the colorful panes in old windows,

the work of a new glass gospel.



Even if we no longer hold

belief in seven heavens,

seven virtues or sins,

what remains is an itching

sense that life is for something.



Is it in the world of creatures

that makes us stop and marvel,

even if eternity is no longer eternal?



Here is a leper, naked except

for a scabrous coat of skin,

with a bell to border his exile,

kneeling at the bare feet

of a radiant lady saint,

linked to him by a hanging rosary.



At the top, from a pink cloud,

an interrupting, finger-pointing

hand of God floats without touching.



It is not clear to us whether

it blesses or is waving good-bye. St. Francis and the Wolf of Gubbio, (oil on canvas) by Iain Walker SAINT FRANCIS AND THE WOLF

(inspired by Galway Kinnell) The darkness

fills and empties

all things of causes and conditions,

as light grows within

working on healing itself with diligence,

though sometimes a gesture

is needed to direct attention,

to place a hand directly

on an angry, troubled brow

to remind by words and touch

it is lovely, loving, loved,

until the emptiness bursts with light,

as the poor man, Francis,

stroked the head of the wolf

plaguing the people and flocks

in the distressed town of Gubbio,

and learned from this creature

the hungers all the living hold

for daily food in good season

and thirst met in the dry times.

Then the one called holy

felt the ribs sticking out

and the boney knots of the back

spiking from the bent spine,

and recalled the human desire

for daily bread, and blood-red wine,

broken long ago for the broken heart,

as he stretched out his bandaged hands

to let the wolf lick the traces

of life trickling in drops. The Sacrifice of Isaac by Caravaggio DEATH ON A GRECIAN URN

~ reflections in my illness i.

The longing love for you is like the ache

that laid me out upon the clinic's bed,

near soothing nurses who will try to make

the visitors who thought I would be dead

smile and use a mask and latex glove,

while the heart that skips -- a hit or miss --

starts a code, indifferent to love,

where shock replaced the older act -- the kiss

of life -- as both the breath and heart-rate fall.

At least it is not something I will feel.

The moment when to stop is hard to call,

since death is not a symbol, but too real.

Heartbeat, heartbreak -- both are mystery

that in my sickness you revealed to me. Ii Each night the slow procession of the stars

will light for me the figured heaven's map.

And Eros, making Venus cling to Mars,

provides the energy all life can tap.

Our bodies, some call rags we leave behind,

resemble gods in sacred nakedness --

the way that soldiers stripped for battle bind

each other's hair in braids as they undress.

On this urn is painted Zeus's son,

slaughtered like dumb cattle cast aside,

whose father could not save. The deed was done

and done again before the blood had dried.

I hold you close, while gods this harvest reap

and bear you up -- the brothers Death and Sleep. *** Royal W.F. Rhodes is the Donald L. Rogan Professor of Religious Studies Emeritus at Kenyon College. ***