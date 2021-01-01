Home Page
Fiction and Poetry
Essays and Reviews
Art and Style
World and Politics
Montreal
 Archive
 

***

THREE POEMS

***

By Paul Rabinowitz

***

The Montréal Review, October 2021

***

Spin Cycle, By Paul Rabinowitz (Brooklyn, NY)

SPIN CYCLE

I remember

the first time

 

a hot summer day

Angels Laundromat

 

waiting for stains

to be released

from the fibers

of my white

collared shirt

 

across the folding table

your

          sparkling eyes

 

a tarnished

gold band

I slide from

my finger

 

as you remove

your clothes

from a wicker basket

 

ask if I can spare

detergent

 

turn the knob to

                    heavy-load

 

and watch suds

bust ‘round

your yellow dress

water darkening

with each churn

 

Outside My Window, By Paul Rabinowitz (Beacon, NY)

ROSE

This morning

outside my window

orange and red light

lingers on the edge

of a cloud

yellow turns gold

 

set upon the desk

where I write these poems

for you, a rose

opens wider

than I’ve ever

seen before

 

maybe god exists

or just a muse tapping

have faith it says

chose a common noun

for the title

of this collection

 

one syllable

is all you’ll need

then stand by it

be ready to defend

as the meaning

will change

and transform

over time

 

Cottage, By Paul Rabinowitz (Brooklyn, NY)

SOFTCOVER

I open

the blinds

cursing

 

biting cold

slashes flesh

our cottage

not made

for winter

 

Outside

a red-tailed hawk

pins

a hare

under talons

 

carnage

litters

the virgin snow

 

Inside

spread open

upon your pillow

a book

with soft cover

 

a love story

of sorts

 

the kind

I never read

***

Paul Rabinowitz is an author, photographer and founder of ARTS By The People, a non-profit arts organization based in New Jersey. Through all mediums of art Paul aims to capture real people, flaws and all. He focuses on details that reveal the true essence of a subject, whether they be an artist he’s photographing or a fictional character he’s bringing to life on the page.

Paul’s photography, short fiction and poetry have appeared in many magazines and journals including New World Writing, Pif Magazine, Courtship of Winds, Burningword, Evening Street Press, The Montreal Review, The Metaworker, Adirondack Review, Bangalore Review, Grey Sparrow Journal, The Oddville Press and others. Paul was a featured artist in Nailed Magazine in 2020, nominated for Best of the Net in 2021 for his Limited Light photo series, and also nominated for the Maria Mazziotti Gillan Literary Service Award. Paul is the author of Limited Light, a book of prose and portrait photography, and a novella, The Clay Urn. Paul is working on his novel Confluence, and has completed a poetry collection called truth, love and the lines in between. His short stories, Little Gem MagnoliaVilla Dei Misteri, Indigo and Half Moon and Poems in Morning Light With Cat are the inspiration for 4 short films. Villa Dei Misteri won best Experimental Film at the RevolutionMe Film Festival in 2021. 

Paul has produced mixed media performances and poetry films that have appeared on stages and in theaters in New York City, New Jersey, Tel Aviv and Paris. Paul is a written word performer and the founder of The Platform, a monthly literary series in New Jersey, and Platform Review, a journal of voices and visual art from around the world. Paul’s solo show called Retrospective With Reading Glasses is at CCM Gallery in New Jersey through November, 2021 and is currently at work co-writing a television series with author Erin Jones called Bungalow.

***
 
 

 
 
home | past issues | world & politics | essays | art and style | fiction and poetry | links
The Montréal Review © All rights reserved. ISSN 1920-2911
about us | contact us